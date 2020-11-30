Rufus Randall English, 77, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. He was born in Sidon, Ark., on Aug. 2, 1943, to the late Frank and Mildred (Danks) English.
Rufus served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He loved to tell stories, sing karaoke and visit with his family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Natalie Free (Troy), Randall English (Cassie), and Regina Reynolds (Cody); six grandchildren, Hali Free, Landon Free, Matthew Smith, Dylan Smith, Dakota Neal and Madison Hargis; one great-grandson, Michael Smith; and three siblings, Max English (Linda), Sybil Evans and Millie Hummer.
In addition to his parents, Rufus was preceded in death by three siblings, Pascal English, David English and Freda Busby.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, in the Searcy McEuen Chapel. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
www.searcymceuen funeralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.