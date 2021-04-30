Rudolph Francis Hess Sr., 81, of Searcy passed away Tuesday, April 27, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He was born Aug. 11, 1939, in Texarkana, Ark., to the late Charles and Mamie (DuBois) Hess.
Rudolph was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. Rudolph was a special minister for the sick. He was a good friend and neighbor. Rudolph was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 61 years, Laverne Hess; two sons, Rudolph Hess Jr., and Charles Hess; one daughter, Melody Kennedy; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard Hess; two sisters, Dorothy Boeckmann and Jean Hess; and several nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Rudolph was preceded in death by one son, Keith Hess.
All cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.