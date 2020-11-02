Ruby Turner, 89, of Bradford, Ark., passed away Oct. 29, 2020, surrounded by all of her children. She is now reunited in Heaven with her husband, Jim, the love of her life.
Ruby was born Nov. 24, 1930, in Bradford to Roy Osborne and Margie Burnett Osborne. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James E. Turner; and seven siblings.
More than anything in the world Ruby loved her family first, her career working in the cafeteria at Bradford Public School and cooking.
She is survived by her children, Larry Turner (Debbie), Gary Turner (Peggy) and Susan Siler (C.W.); seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and special friend, Vernell Southerland.
The family would like to acknowledge Providence Assisted Living and Arkansas Hospice for the wonderful care shown to Ruby.
A graveside service will be at Carter Cemetery in Russell on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. A brief, 30-minute visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia
