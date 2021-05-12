Ruby Nell Woodson Moye, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 1, 2021. She was born on May 18, 1931, in Armstrong Springs, White County, Ark., to the late Noel and Sadie (Armstrong) Woodson.
Ruby was an avid horsewoman. She owned and exhibited Tennessee walking horses for several years. During that time, she edited and helped write two books on the breed. Ruby served two terms as president of the Arkansas Walking Horse Association and was director of the Arkansas Horse Council. She was president of many organizations over the years, including Xi Kappa chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Searcy Junior Auxiliary and Searcy Country Club. Ruby was a member of the Searcy Board of Realtors and the National Realtors Association. She was a longtime member of Searcy First United Methodist Church. Ruby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memory is one daughter, Lisa Moye Wagner; one son, Darren Moye (Tammie) of Searcy; five grandchildren, Moye Edward Hawkins (Crystal) Ravenden Springs, Ark., Dara Bliss Cannon (Elijah) of Judsonia, Ark., Madeline Simone Wagner of Tennessee, James Simon Moye of Jacksonville, N.C. and Mallory Noelene Wagner of Searcy, Ark.; and one sister, Ellen Baker of Russellville, Ark. Ruby is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Simon Moye; two brothers, Doug and Maurel Woodson; and six sisters, Dorothy Plegge, Louise Vent Higden, Nolene Green, Evelyn Cody and Nora Woodson.
The family of Ms. Ruby would like to thank the wonderful nurses of Arkansas Hospice for their excellent care and service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Searcy First United Methodist Church located at 304 N. Main St., Searcy, AR 72143.
Memorial service Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Powell Funeral Home Searcy Chapel. A time of visitation will follow afterward for family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy. www.powellfuneral home.net
