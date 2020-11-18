Ruby Frances (Osmon) Corbit, 97, of Bald Knob went peacefully to be with her Lord on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Ruby was born Jan. 1, 1923, in Bald Knob to the late Goldie (Bright) Osmon and Wesley Osmon.
Ruby was a lifetime member of the Missionary Baptist Faith, attending at Lonestar Missionary Baptist and Temple Missionary Baptist churches. She loved the Lord, going to church and her family and friends. Everyone loved her beyond measure.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jewel (Bud) Brown; her husband of 57 years, Willard C. Corbit, and her first husband, Gerald J. Lockhart; her sons, Bobby Joe Lockhart and Jerry (Butch) Lockhart; great-granddaughter, Erica Nicole Lockhart; and great-great-grandson, Nicolas Logan Valdez.
She is survived by her children, Joyce Marie Lockhart (Bill) Hanley and Patricia Corbit Lemones; grandchildren, Billy Joe Lockhart, Wesley H. McConnell, Steven (Mary Lee) Lockhart, Mark (Emily) McConnell, John J. Walsh, Jr., Aaron (Ruby) McConnell, Bobbie Jean Lockhart (Rodney) Smith and Michael P. Walsh; 16 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
She worked at Bald Knob General Industries in her early years and ran the family-owned Hurricane Lake Bait Shop business for many years. She loved traveling, sightseeing and visiting with family and friends. Ruby loved to cook for potlucks at her church along with leading and supporting the food pantry at the churches. There will be a private family graveside at Carter Cemetery at Russell.
Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
