Ruby Arlena Self, 74, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. She was born on Jan. 13, 1946, in Searcy, Ark., to the late Kermit and Roxie (Smaley) Hilton.
Ruby was a people person and enjoyed being around others. She worked and retired from Walmart management after 30-plus years. After her retirement, she volunteered her time at Unity Health for two-plus years. Ruby enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ruby is survived by one son, James Self II (Janelle); one daughter, Kimberly Ivy (Raymond); six grandchildren, James Self III (Meagan), Jessica Sewell (Derrick), Logan Adcock, Brooklyn Adcock, Rusty Ivy (Dilennys) and Aaron Ivy (Keena); and eight great-grandchildren, Drake Self, Aaron Sewell, Aiden Sewell, Wesley Sewell, Elianna Ivy, Zionna Ivy, Colton Ivy and Sawyer Ivy. In addition to her parents, Ruby is preceded in death by one brother, Clyde Hilton.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Romance Church of Christ Cemetery. Burial will immediately follow.
