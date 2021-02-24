Roy Oliver Williams, 71, of Kensett, Ark., 72082, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at The Springs at Searcy Nursing Home in Searcy from complications following COVID-19 that resulted in cardiac arrest. He has been cremated and is with his Lord and Savior, whom he served faithfully all his life.
Mr. Williams was born on April 24, 1949, in Fordyce, Ark. to Bruce Oliver and Bobbie Jean Williams. It was a Sunday. The father-to-be had to walk across the street from the clinic to church to fetch the doctor quickly for the delivery. This must have been an omen, because church and serving the Lord Jesus Christ became the priority in the young family’s lives.
Roy grew up in the Ramsey Community 10 miles from Fordyce. He and his younger brother, Jimmy, attended Princeton Grammar School. The boys loved growing up in the country near grandparents and many cousins. The family moved to Rayville, La., when the brothers were teenagers. They were both baptized into Christ at the Rayville Church of Christ. Soon a baby sister was born into their family. The brothers left at the end of the school day at Rayville High School the next day to see their baby sister and parents. In high school, Roy made both All-State Band and All-State Chorus, and was a member of the Key Club and the National Honor Society. He attended many singing workshops and actually taught a few as a teen.
Roy attended Harding College in Searcy, Ark., following his graduation from Rayville High School, where he majored in business and accounting. In 1969, he and his future wife, Di An Bomar, fell in love on a mission trip with a Harding group on an Indian reservation in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, Canada. She graduated from Harding College on June 4, 1970; and they were married the next day at Wooddale Church of Christ in Memphis, Tenn., his bride’s congregation since childhood. They were married less than a year when Roy was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Crisis. His wife, Di An, finished her first year of teaching at Des Arc Elementary, joining him after his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., to live at Fort Gordon, Ga., for the second phase of his training. They traveled to Fort Ord, Calif., where, as a military policeman, he was assigned to serve stateside as a prison guard and prison librarian. In 1972, their first child, William Oliver, was born as the first baby delivered at the new hospital at Fort Ord. The young family enjoyed living in Pacific Grove and Monterey, Calif. January 1973, Roy completed his service to the U.S. Army, and he and Di An moved to Memphis, Tenn., where Roy obtained a B.S. degree in accounting at Memphis State University. While in Memphis, their second son, Darin Roy, was born in Memphis in 1973. Roy served in the National Guard Reserves until 1976, then enrolled in Memphis School of Preaching. He prepared to preach for two years, being named the Outstanding Student at graduation. The family then headed to Utah, where he preached for the Tooele Church of Christ, a true mission field. While there they were blessed with a baby daughter, Kristen Suzanne Elizabeth. In later years, he served in Churches of Christ in Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida and Tennessee. Di An always found a teaching job or position as school librarian wherever Roy was preaching. They moved to Batesville, Ark., in the spring of 2012 to help with ailing parents. Roy preached at area Churches of Christ at Chinquapin and Letona. Following a serious leg injury in 2017, Roy retired from full-time preaching. Soon after, he and Di An moved to Kensett, Ark., where they placed membership at Kensett Church of Christ and have enjoyed actively serving as part of the congregation.
On Jan. 28, 2021, both Roy and Di An tested positive for COVID-19. Di An quarantined at home for 14 days, but Roy was hospitalized in Searcy for five days, then transferred to the COVID Wing at The Springs in Searcy Nursing Home. He died there on Feb. 20, 2021, from complications after COVID-19 and cardiac arrest.
He was predeceased by his parents, Bruce and Bobbie Jean Williams. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Di An Bomar Williams; three children, Bill Williams (Sherry) of Gadsden, Ala., Darin Williams (Shannon) of Hull, Ala., and Kristen Christopher (Will) of Canton, Ga.; five grandchildren; a brother, Jim Williams (Carol Ann) of Batesville; a sister, Rhonda Crabtree (Clay) of Pocahontas. a brother-in-heart, Eddy Jones (Patty) of Little Rock; an aunt, Top Wheeler of Fordyce, Ark.; and many cousins.
Due to inclement weather and COVID-19 nationwide, Roy was transported to Sullivan Funeral Care, where he was cremated. A special thank you to Mark Sullivan and Simply Cremation Care for the compassionate dignity given Roy. Appreciation is expressed to White County Medical Center and to Dr. John Duke and all the staff at The Springs at Searcy for their excellent care provided. The family wishes to express our thanks to all of our friends and loved ones for their many kindnesses.
