Ross Armon Jordan, 91, of Searcy was born May 6, 1930, to Thomas Jefferson and Mildred Ruth Alverson Jordan in Humphrey, Ark., and was the eldest of three sons. He passed from this life into the arms of his Heavenly Father on July 31, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Lisa Morrison of Galveston, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lucille Jordan; two brothers, Doye Jordan of Bryant and Joe (Bobbie) Jordan of Lonoke; son, Brian (Tammy) Brown of Searcy; and daughter, Paula Turnage of Beebe. He had 10 grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.
Ross liked being a truck driver and retired from Safeway, Inc. The apples of his eye were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called him “Papaw.” He enjoyed sitting on the front porch and waved at everyone who drove by. He is now in heaven waving at everyone he can.
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at White County Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. All services are under the direction of Roller-Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.