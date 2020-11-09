Rosie Lee Godwin, 59, of Searcy died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. She was born March 27, 1961, in South Haven, Mich., to Jimmy and Shirley Roberts Morris. She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Douglas Bishop and Matthew Adam Bishop both of Searcy. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Siloam Cemetery in Enola, Ark. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Daniel Funeral Home, www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.

