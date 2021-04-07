Rose Mary (Rosemary) May, 68, of Searcy passed away Tuesday, April 6, at The Crossing at Riverside. She was born Nov. 17, 1952, in Humboldt, Tenn., to the late William and Mary (Dowdy) Hutson.
Rosemary was a member of Flat Rock Community Church in Quitman, Ark. She was happy and enjoyed life. She loved to travel. Rosemary worked for many years at Land O’Frost. She also served on the White County Chapter of the Red Cross Board. Rosemary treasured her family and cherished her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Shelby May; three daughters, Natalie Miller of Paragould, Sharon Spencer (Bobby) of Searcy and Vanessa Walker (Terry) of Hickory Flat; two stepsons, Donald May of Joy and Melvyn May of McRae; 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ronald Hutson; and four sisters, Regina Williams, Renee Petty, Roberta Kennedy and Lisa Gabbert. In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by one brother, Randall Hutson.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, April 8, at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Funeral Services will start at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, in the Searcy McEuen Chapel with burial following at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Joy, Ark.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.SearcyMcEuenFuneralHome.com
