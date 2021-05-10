Ronnie Junior Gilmore, 68, of Bradford passed from this life May 4, 2021, in Searcy. He was born June 12, 1952, in Newport to Mary Opaline Herman Gilmore and the late Troy Gilmore.
Ronnie enjoyed mechanic work, fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Bradford Assembly of God.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jackie Metcalf Gilmore; children, Richard Gilmore (Polly), and Angie Gilmore Brown; grandchildren, Zeanndria, Jeffery, Kayla, Titus, Paul, Matthew and Joshua; great-grandchildren, David, Christopher, Selah, Chiyanne, Madolynn, Pasley, Ryot, Bentley and RayLynn; and his mother, Mary Opaline Herman Gilmore. He is preceded in death by his father, Troy Gilmore; a sister, Patricia; and a great-grandson, Trenton.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bradford Assembly of God with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment is in Coffeyville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bradford Memorial Funeral Home of Bradford, Ark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.