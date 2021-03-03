Ronald Eugene Fisher, 85, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 28, 2021, at Unity Health hospital, Searcy, Ark. Ron was born on June 8, 1935, to Ralph and Pearl King Fisher, in Albia, Iowa. He graduated from Albia High School in 1953. He met LaDonna Mae Lewis from Eddyville, Iowa, and they married in 1955. LaDonna’s brother introduced them while in high school and they married after graduation. They raised three children, and moved to Searcy, Ark., in 1972, where Ron started Agra Turf and his wife worked in the office.
Ron and LaDonna were very involved in the Searcy Optimist Club and were active members of Country Valley Christian Church until the church closed in 2020. Ron and his daughter, Pam, then joined the Westside Church of Christ in Searcy. LaDonna and one son, Ricky Fisher, preceded Ron in death, as well as his parents, and both his sisters and their husbands, Ruth Fisher (Johnny) Yenger and Lois Fisher (Chuck) Barnes.
Ron was a founding board member for the Arkansas Turfgrass Association and had 30 years of service. He also was a member of the Searcy Optimist Club for more than 40 years and was a founding leader in the establishment of The Optimist Hearing Foundation of Arkansas Inc., and held several offices at national, state and local levels.
Ron is survived by his son, Rodney (Angela) Fisher; his daughter, Pam Fisher (Jim) Moreheart; seven grandchildren, Aaron Moreheart, Austin Moreheart, Ricky Fisher II, Ryan Fisher, Holly Fisher, Shanna Fisher and Kimberly Fisher-Hurley (Adam); seven great grandchildren, Karson Fisher, Laila Fisher, Brayden Fisher, Brody Fisher, Adlee Hurley, Cash Fisher and Everett Fisher; one brother, Max (Bev) Fisher; as well as many extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home, Searcy, Ark., on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. and the service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest next to LaDonna at White County Memorial Gardens in Searcy. Brother Bob Sullivan will preside over the service. Pallbearers are Ryan Fisher, Ricky Fisher II, Aaron Moreheart, Austin Moreheart, Adam Hurley, Louis Weaver, Mike Mathis and Bobby Free. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Haskins, Jiles Pagan, Lawrence Dacus and Johnny Quattlebaum.
Family is invited to the Masonic Lodge on Booth Road after the service on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Optimist Hearing Foundation of Arkansas Inc. c/o Lynn Bufford at 7901 Bronco Lane, Sherwood, AR 72120. Ron’s work with this foundation has benefited many of the hearing impaired in White County and Searcy.
