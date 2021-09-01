Roger Dale Gentry passed away on Aug. 29, 2021, at the age of 74. Roger was born on July 10, 1947, to John Thomas Gentry and Mary Mote in Griffithville, Ark. Roger was a peaceful man with a big heart that would give you the shirt off his back. He worked as a jeweler for most of his life and took great pride in his work. People from all over the world would send items for him to work on. He enjoyed auctions, bingo, fishing, going to the casino and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandkids.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Light (Rebecca); son, Tim Gentry; sisters, Judy Hulsey, Tammy Rutherford and Ronda Castaneda; brother, John Gentry; grandchildren, Kimberly Medlock, Josh Light (Allison), Haskell Heath Gentry, Garrett Vaul, Morgan Hill and Bekah Hill; great-grandchildren, Fallon Sample, Aubree Medlock, Stetson Medlock, Zachary Light, Kora Smith and Lynlee Light; nieces, Kristina Valdez, Tara Langston and Taylor Owens; nephews, John Ausbrooks, Roger Ausbrooks, James Hulsey, Tom Hulsey, Jason Castaneda and Michael Gentry. Roger is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Mary Jewel Gentry; and brother, Haskell Eugene Gentry.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will follow Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. both held in the Willis Funeral Service chapel.
