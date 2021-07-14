Roger Allen Dillion, 72, of Searcy died July 6, 2021. He was born April 10, 1949. Visitation: Westside Church of Christ, Searcy, 1 p.m., Thursday, July 15. with funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. A military graveside service will be held the following day, Friday, July 16, 12-12:20 p.m. at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, 1501 W. Maryland Ave., North Little Rock, AR, 72120. You must be in line by 11:30 a.m.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy.
