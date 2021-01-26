Rocky Stilwell, age 60, of Bald Knob went to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 25 with his family and friends by his side. Rock was a member of Worden Baptist Church, but most recently attended Judsonia Missionary Baptist Church. He was a 798 pipeline welder by trade and a talented individual that would help anyone that needed it. He was a wonderful son and father that loved his friends and family with all his heart and will be sorely missed.
He leaves behind a son, Dalton Stilwell; a sister, Tammy Long (Roger); brother, Darin Stilwell (Tracie); and his parents, Jessie and Nadine Stilwell. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eddie and Hazel Stilwell and Ordrain and Willie Mae Wallace.
Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Shady Grove Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 mandates and the family’s request, face mask must be worn and social distancing practiced. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
