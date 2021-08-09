Robert Lee Davis, 80, of Searcy died Aug. 6, 2021. He was born Jan. 8, 1941, in Searcy, Ark., to the late Harvey Hartwell Davis and Lola Mae Brandon Davis. Mr. Davis was a hard worker who loved his family and his dogs. He enjoyed westerns, war movies and the History Channel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Davis; son, Robin Davis; sister, Betty Bostic; and grandchild, Hannah Grace Davis. Survivors include one son, John (Katie) Davis; and two grandchildren, Mason Davis and Morgan Davis.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home, Searcy. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
