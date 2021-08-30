Robert L. Rayburn, 86, of Searcy died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. He was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Searcy a son of the late James Perry Rayburn and Louise (Smith) Rayburn. He was a 1953 graduate of Griffithville High School. Robert was a self-employed truck driver, having owned the Robert L. Rayburn Trucking Co. for over 50 years.
Mr. Rayburn loved his family and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were his pride and joy. Robert was a longtime member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Searcy.
He is survived by his son, Mike Rayburn (Tanya); grandson and his family, Todd Rayburn (Stephanie) and children, Ava Grace and Ellie Kay; and granddaughter, Katie Rayburn Taylor (Matt) and daughter, Reece; siblings, Mary Ellen Weir, Jim Rayburn, Janie Watkins (Keith) and Janice “Pud” Barnum; sister-in-law, Jessie Mae Rayburn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margarette Rayburn, and a brother, Bill Rayburn.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Walker Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.