Rick Huckabee, 59, of Searcy was peacefully escorted by angels to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 18, 2021, after a courageous hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born May 30, 1961, in Newport, Ark., to William Neal Huckabee and Elsie Mae Money Huckabee.
Rick was a Retread Manager for Southern Tire Mart, previously known as Greer Tire and Mileage Masters, where he had worked since 1990. He attended Crossroads Cowboy Church in El Paso, where he dedicated his life to Christ. He was a great husband, daddy and papa who dearly loved his family. He loved to hunt and attend grandchildren events. Rick was obsessed with keeping his yard mowed and his land maintained. He was a very generous man with a big heart.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Penny Huckabee; children, Traci (Robert) Eubanks, B.C. Huckabee, Sheena Burns, Josh Huckabee, Morgan (Cody) Mays, and Jeri Diane (Colby) Leonard; seven grandsons; five granddaughters; sisters, Cathy Huckabee and Lisa (Ferrell) Davis; and numerous extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tim Huckabee.
Visitation will be held at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Rick’s life will be held at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. officiated by Bro. Ron Riddle. Burial will follow at Pleasant Plains Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
