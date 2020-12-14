Richard “Ricky” Hastings, 65, of Judsonia died Thursday. Graveside services: 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, at Providence Cemetery. Arrangements by Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
