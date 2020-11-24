Richard Earl (Junior) Norman, 93 of Judsonia passed from this life to join his heavenly family on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He was born Sept. 14, 1927, in Little Rock, Ark. to Walter Earl Norman and Bessie Mae Culver Norman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 59 years, Juanita (Peggy) Norman; one son, Richard Norman Jr.; and Merle Norman from a second marriage. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Lester, Eugene and Oscar Norman, who died as infants; and six sisters, Katherine McAdams (Louis), Opal Roberson (Raymond), Mary Schroeder (Bob), Helen Kirk (James), Gracie Ross (Neal) and Christie Collins (Bill). He is survived by many generations of nieces and nephews who affectionately call him “Uncle Junior.”
Richard was a proud World War II veteran, serving in Japan at the end of the war. Following the war, he married Juanita and moved to Kokomo, Ind. He often spoke about his work with the Coca Cola Bottling Company and then his work as a civilian employee at Grissom Air Force Base. He retired from Grissom AFB and relocated back home in Bald Knob, Ark. Those who knew Richard, knew his pride and joy, his son, Richard Norman Jr., who was born with Down syndrome. Richard had a special fondness for those who are affected by Down syndrome. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed working and growing a garden each year and sharing all the rewards of the harvest with all he knew. He loved God and wanted to bring all he knew to salvation. He was a longtime member of the church of Christ, attending Courtland Avenue in Kokomo and the church in Bald Knob.
Graveside services are Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. at Fredonia Cemetery in Bald Knob. Visitation will be Tuesday evening 6-8 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob. Arrangements by Powell Funeral Home of Bald Knob-Judsonia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Down Syndrome Foundation.
