On Dec. 15, 2020. Richard Burns, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 68. He passed peacefully at home with his family by his side.
Richard was born in Little Rock, Ark., on July 12, 1952, and spent his childhood in El Dorado, Ark. He attended college at Ouachita Baptist University and earned a degree in Business. He later studied early childhood education. On May 31, 1975, he married the love of his life, Belinda Kelly. They raised three sons, Ragan, Chad and Jared, and one daughter, Mallory. They made a home in Juneau, Alaska, for over 20 years before moving back to Arkansas. Richard was an entrepreneur owning his own men’s clothing store. He was a school administrator at Juneau Christian School for 12 years, a commercial construction project manager and a top sales associate for Clayton Homes.
He was known for his dry sense of humor and sarcastic, quick wit. He was full of no-nonsense, perfectly timed wisdom that he gave frequently to his four children, their spouses, grandchildren, friends and anyone who walked through his door needing guidance or simply someone to talk to. He loved playing the organ and was on the church praise and worship team for many years.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Charlene; his father, Otis; and his stepmother, Jeanette. He leaves behind Belinda, his adoring “babe” of 45 years (Their marriage was a model of love, perseverance and plenty of laughter); his son Ragan, his wife Shanna, their son Asher; his son Chad, his wife Heather, their sons Hunter and Carter; his son Jared and wife Allie; his daughter Mallory, her husband David, their children Caleb, Noah and Hannah.; hs sister Cheryl, her son David, daughter Aimee; his sister Medra, her son Ty and family; and his sister Mary and family.
He leaves behind a legacy of Godly wisdom, prayer and never-ending, unconditional love. He loved us well and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of his wonderful life will be held on Dec. 30. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Searcy, Ark. Richard’s family can be contacted at 2309 Orleans Place, Searcy, Ark. In memory of Richard, donations can be made to the student ministry scholarship fund at First Baptist Church in Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.