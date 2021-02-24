Rhonda Kay (Williams) Smith, 63, of Bald Knob died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
She was born March 20, 1957, in Wynne, Ark., a daughter of the late Nolen and Thelma (Ramsey) Williams.
Rhonda is survived by her son, Kevin Smith, and wife Amber; daughter, Kim Smith-Bennett and husband Nathan; a sister, Kathy Jones; and grandchildren, Keegan Smith, Rylan Smith, Karlie Cochran, Camden Bennett and Kendal Bennett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney L. Smith, Jr., D.D.S. and a sister, Nola DeStephen.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
