Rhonda Gale Sanford Roberts of Bald Knob passed away on Jan. 23, 2021, at Unity Health in Searcy. She was born Oct. 17, 1952, in Magnolia to the late Louis Orlando and Jeanette “Mac” (McDaniel) Sanford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Stacy Sanford Harrell; and niece, India Corley.
A graduate of Bald Knob High School and hailing from a family of educators, she also earned a Bachelor of Science in physical education and special education from the University of Central Arkansas and a Master of Education from Harding University. She taught special and alternative education in the Bald Knob School District for 27-plus years and was committed to the Special Olympics and Camp Quality. She attended Rocky Point Baptist Church in Judsonia.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Owen Roberts, of Bald Knob; daughters, Bradi Roberts of Bald Knob, LaTasha Roberts Johnson (Clyde) of McRae and Kyli Roberts Hamrick (Jarrett) of Bald Knob; grandchildren, Andrea Johnson Collier of North Little Rock and Asher, and Tayden and Daxon Hamrick of Bald Knob; sister, Sandy Sanford of Cabot and brother, Skip (Shelley) Sanford of Little Rock; and longtime caregiver Nina Green of Floral.
Her remains will be cremated. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, there will be no visitation; in addition, the family will announce a celebration of life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you do something kind for someone.
Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
