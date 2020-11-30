Reva Nell Baughn Deen, 86, of Searcy, Ark., born May 16, 1934, in Mt. Pisgah, Ark., to the late Alvie Baughn and Essie Mae Willingham Baughn, passed away Nov. 29, 2020.
She was a member of the Westview Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Donald Deen, who passed away Nov. 20, 2019; a son-in-law, James Brinkley; and two brothers, William Baughn and Edwin Baughn. She is survived by four children, Donna Deen of Cabot, Ark., Randy Deen (Candi), Judy Ashley (Terry) and Bruce Deen (Jennifer) all of Searcy. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Ashley Donovan (Casey) of Spring Hill, Tenn., Jameson Deen (Amanda) of Wake Village, Texas, Ross Brinkley (Ashley) of Tomball, Texas, Kelli Deen and Janell Moise (Jared) of Searcy; seven great-grandchildren: Peighton Moise, Raegan Donovan, Weston Brinkley, Walker Brinkley, Brooke Donovan, Cassidy Deen and Jemma Deen; and one sister, Catherine Anderson.
Viewing will be at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Tuesday from 12-1:30 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Smyrna Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home.
