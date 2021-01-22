Retha Coyle (Wooten) Rhodes, age 97, of Searcy passed from this life on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Judsonia. She was born Sept. 1, 1923, at Sidon, Ark., to Milligan Wooten and Bessie Wilson Wooten. She was a homemaker and was a member of South Heights Freewill Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Patricia Ann Stapleton and husband Glen of Searcy; one son, Danny Ray Rhodes and wife Regina of Searcy; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Roger Wooten and wife Wanda of Searcy; two sisters, Charlene Allison of Searcy and Odean Fuller and husband Jimmy of Searcy; and son-in-law, Danny Hughes of Searcy. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond William Rhodes; daughter, Charlotte Lynn (Rhodes) Hughes; brother, Richard Wooten; and sister, Wanda Kelly.
Graveside funeral services will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Sidon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Society. Due to the most recent COVID-19 directive, face covering must be worn at all times. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
www.powellfuneral home.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.