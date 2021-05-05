Rebecca Spaulding Vest, 73, of Searcy passed away May 4, 2021, at Unity Health in Searcy. She was born May 1, 1948, at Searcy.
Beckie, as she was affectionately known, loved God and the life she was given. She loved and cherished her family dearly, which was shown through her word and deed. She enjoyed the simple things in life, road trips with her husband, working in the yard and admiring the beautiful flowers.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Virginia Hall Spaulding; son, Anthony Taylor; and granddaughter, Kristyn Taylor.
She married James Vest on May 15, 2004, at Searcy; he survives. She is also survived by her father, Jack Spaulding; four children, Amanda Taylor (Randal) of Kensett, Stacy Woods of Searcy, Tracy Harmon (Brian) of Searcy and Laura Lusk (Chris) of Judsonia; 13 grandchildren; eight-great grandchildren; and two sisters, Kathy Grigsby (Rick) of West Plains, Mo., and Kim Smith (David) of Little Rock.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, in the Sullivan Memorial Chapel with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Kensett Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Searcy Humane Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Phone: (501) 742-3621.
Condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com.
