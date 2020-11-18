Rebecca Ann (Niswander) Walls, 76, of Judsonia departed this life on Nov. 15, 2020. “Becky” was born on April 22, 1944, at Searcy, Ark., to the late Richard W. and Lois L. Niswander.
Along with her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Smith, and brother, Michael Niswander.
Becky is survived by her husband, Derward Walls of Judsonia; one son, David Walls of Beebe; two daughters, Debbie Geaslin (Dave) of Searcy and Dianna English (Billy Oliver) of Judsonia; five grandchildren, Jacklyn Prince (Stephen), Jessica Briggs (Kevin), Jennifer Swafford (Ethan), David Michael Walls and Taylor Walls; three great-grandchildren, Connor Prince, Grayson Prince and Landon Briggs; one nephew, Scott Smith; and her faithful friend, a cat named Henry.
A private memorial will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Searcy Humane Society, 112 W. Johnston Road, Searcy AR 72143.
