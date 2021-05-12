Reba Elizabeth (Falwell) Hays, 91, of Bradford departed this life on Sunday, May 9, 2021. She was born June 23, 1929, in Bradford to the late Algie and Mildred (Siler) Falwell.
Reba graduated from Bradford High School in 1946. After high school, she worked at a restaurant in Bradford; there, she met the love of her life Trent Hays. They later married on Feb. 9, 1952 in Chicago, Ill., and spent 58 years together until he passed in October of 2010. She spent 34 years with the Employment Security Division of Arkansas located in Searcy. There, she was able to place thousands of people in employment opportunities. Reba was always willing to go out of her way to help those around her. She was a longtime member of the Bradford Baptist Church, where she played the piano and organ. She was also a member of varies antique auto clubs with her husband, Trent. She enjoyed cooking and was famous for her pecan pie and chicken pot pie. Reba loved her family and was a proud Christian lady. She led many children to the Lord. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Joanne Guasco and husband Ray of Eads, Tenn.; son, Kevin Hays and wife Christine of Conway; grandsons, Christopher Hays and fiancee Linsay and Raymond Guasco and fiancee Isabella; brothers, Kent Falwell (Dorlene) and Mike Falwell; sister, Sandra Mallott (Wayne); sister-in-law, LaVerne Falwell; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Trent Hays; brother, Edward Falwell; and sister, Thieda Ross.
Memorial donations in honor of Reba can be made to Gideons International or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 13, from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Bradford Baptist Church with services to begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Heard Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
