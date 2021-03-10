Ray Ervin, age 62, of Searcy, Ark., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 8, 2021.
He was a veteran in the Army National Guard, a Christian in the Baptist Faith and a Member of the Arkansas State Police Association. He worked 13 years for the Paragould Police Department and then joined the Arkansas State Police. He worked 24 years for the Arkansas State Police until his retirement in 2017.
He is survived by two sisters, Louise Garrett of Paragould and Mary Robinson of Piggett; three brothers, Paul Ervin (Karen) of Paragould, Larry Ervin (Karen) of Paragould and Allan Ervin of Missouri; a very special friend, Amy Day of Beebe; special friends, Andy Simpson, Jaime Valencia, Randy Day, Chris Boaz and Randy Boaz; as well as nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mervil Ervin; and a his beloved great-aunt, Lucie, who raised him and his siblings.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at Vilonia Funeral Home Chapel, 1134 Main St., Vilonia, AR 72173. Funeral services at 2 p.m. with Ed Sellers officiating. Burial will follow in Vilonia Cemetery in Vilonia, Ark., with the Arkansas State Police Honor Guard.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. David Naylor of Conway, Dr. Kincaid, Dr. Abobougbo, Dr. Applanini, Dr. Atchley, Nurses Lisa, Jamie, Ashley, Leslie, Gemma, Jodi and Jill and many others that assisted with his care.
Services for Ray Ervin are under the care and direction of Vilonia Funeral Home, 1134 Main St., Vilonia, AR 72173. Sign his Book of Memories at www. viloniafuneralhome.com.
