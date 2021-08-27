On Aug. 24, 2021, an angel received his wings. Our Heavenly Father put his arms around Raydell, gathered him up and took him home. With tearful eyes and heavy hearts we surrender him to the Lord. Now we say farewell but not goodbye.
Ray A. Delbert (Raydell) Wainman was born on Jan. 21, 1954, and taken home Aug. 24, 2021.
Raydell spent many years at Springs of Searcy where he was loved by many. Seeing people made him very happy. It didn’t take much to make him smile. His caregiver and longtime friend was Meg Layden, whom he called “Nana.” Raydell is preceded in death by his father, Ray Adebert Wainman I, and his mother, Mildred J. Lyman Wainman. He is survived by several aunts, cousins and a host of friends.
Visitation will be Saturday at 1 p.m. and funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Service will be at Roller Daniel Funeral Home of Searcy. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com/searcy.
