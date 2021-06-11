Ransom Elbert Hayden Jr. was born on Feb. 13, 1929, in Newport, Ark., to Ransom E. Hayden and Odie May Free Hayden. He was the first son of nine siblings. He passed away on June 8, 2021 in the beautiful mountains of North Carolina. He was proceeded in death by the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Lucy Jane Simmons Hayden.
He is survived by his devoted daughter, Debra Hayden McNamee (Owen); four grandchildren, Peter Chesla, Sarah Hayden, Catherine Sable and John Chesla, step-grandchildren, Kim Gorgens-Georgeff (Jerry) and Jennifer Vazquez; three great-grandchildren, Sophia Chesla, Wesley and Violet Sabel; and five step-great-grandchildren including Vander Georgeff and Allysa Flecha; two brothers, Dennis Hayden and Carroll Hayden; the most favorite uncle to Karen Sullards and Dana Bone Teichart; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A 1947 graduate of Newport High School, Ransom served in the National Guard and moved to St. Louis, where he began his career in the wholesale food distribution business. He worked in Anniston, Ala., Lafayette, La., eventually moving to Orlando, Fla., where he was the logistics manager for Superfoods Wholesale Grocery Distributors. Retiring in 1992, he and Jane moved back to Searcy, Ark., where they split time between Searcy and Greers Ferry Lake (Drasco). Mr. Hayden was an active participant of the churches he attended-Tower Grove Baptist (STL), Pine Castle (ORL) and Searcy 1st United Methodist Church. Ransom volunteered hours to fulfill the needs of his church and community, serving in every capacity available. Choir was his favorite and he always sang with a joyful voice! Ransom was a friend to all, second dad to many, and he possessed the patience of Job. A man of many talents who helped everyone, he could fix anything, and was referred to as “Handy Randy.” He was never without a shed or workbench for “buildin’,” fixin’,” or “puttering.” To those he knew and touched, he was a very special and well-loved man.
Services will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the 1st United Methodist Church, Searcy, Ark., with burial in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Newport, Ark., at 2 p.m.
Donations may be made to the 1st United Methodist Church, Searcy, Ark., or CG Smith Community Mental Health Foundation, Plantation, Fla.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy. www.powellfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.