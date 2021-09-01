Randy Lew Hummer, 65, of Searcy, Ark., passed away Aug. 28, 2021. He was born March 15, 1956, in Iowa City, Iowa. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hummer, and two brothers, Rex and Michael Hummer.
Randy worked at Bryce Corp. for 27 years. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Searcy. Family was very important to Randy. He was a fun, kind-hearted man that would do anything for anyone, and made everyone he met laugh. He loved beach vacations and cruising with family and friends. He loved all animals, especially dogs and horses.
He is survived by his mother, Sherra Hummer; wife of 41 years, Marilyn Hummer; two sons, Adam and Blake Hummer; sister, Tina Tullis and husband, Joe; two nephews, Zackary and Carter Tullis; and niece, Roxanne Reaper and husband, Bobby.
A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.