Randall “Randy” Hutson, 73, of Pangburn died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at a Searcy hospital. He was born Jan. 24, 1947, in Paris, Tenn., to William Wilford and Mary Louise Dowdy Hutson. He was a retired Master Electrician and a member of Pioneer Missionary Baptist Church in Joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Reba Hutson; and two daughters, Deanne Hutson and Rebecca Hutson.
Survivors include one daughter, Miranda Nading (Lance) of Pangburn; one brother, Ron Hutson (Charlene) of Hackett; five sisters, Rose May (Buddy) of Joy, Regina Williams of South Carolina, Renee Petty (Wayne) of Smithville, Roberta Kennedy (Mike) of Sherwood and Lisa Gabbert (Dan) of Seattle, Wash.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
At the request of Mr. Hutson, his remains will be scattered at sea. Arrangements are by Qualls Funeral Home of Cave City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.