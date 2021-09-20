Ralph Theobald, beloved spouse, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Sept. 16, 2021, at the age of 93. His vocation was radiology. He was the son of Otto and Esther Heinhorst Theobald of Mason City, Ill. He had one sister, Hilda Koryus.
Ralph was married to Eleanor Ringland Theobald, his best friend since high school. They lived most of their adult lives in Quincy, Ill., and Palm Harbor, Fla., and moved to Searcy, Ark., five years ago and lived at Harding Place Retirement Center. Ralph loved to travel, go hunting and fishing, most sports, games, cards (especially bridge) and socializing with friends. He was proud to be a United States Navy veteran, having served in the Pacific during World War II.
He was blessed to have three children, Bill (Jeana) Theobald, Debra (Ken) Young and David Theobald; six grandchildren, Tonya and Tyler, Stephanie and Stephen, and Taylor and Peyton, respectively; and especially enjoyed his six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2021, with military honors. Burial will be in Mason City, Ill., at a later date. The family requests memorials be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
