Ralph A. Worley, age 97, passed into his heavenly life on Sept. 23, 2021. He was born to Thomas A. Worley and Irene Eno Worley on Feb. 25, 1924, in Swifton, Ark. He married Talmadge “Tiss” Bradley Worley on April 4, 1947.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Tiss, his parents, a brother and a sister.
He is survived by four children, Tom (Phyllis) Worley, Ray Dean Worley, Doug (Dona) Worley and Marilyn Dangerfield. He was a proud Papa Ralph to five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Ralph was a decorated veteran of WWII, serving in the European and Pacific theaters, a builder in White County for many years and a faithful member of First Assembly of God Church. The family expresses gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Clark Fincher who was his caring and compassionate physician for many years, the staff of Unity Health and Arkansas Hospice for making his final days peaceful.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in Searcy. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with interment to follow at White County Memorial Gardens.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.