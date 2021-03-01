Phyllis M. Brannon, 85, of Searcy went to be with the Lord on Feb. 26, 2021, at her residence. She was born Aug. 31, 1935, at Yonkers, N.Y., to the late George and Emily VanTassle Wilson.
Mrs. Brannon married Howard Brannon on Feb. 14, 1994, at Searcy; he survives. She is also survived by a son, Kurtis Williams of Searcy; four stepsons, Bryan Brannon (Sue) of Judsonia, Kenneth Brannon (Lola) of Hickory Plains, Eric Brannon of Searcy and Michael Brannon (Brandy) of Bald Knob; two sisters, Cindy Mobley (Elton) of Kensett and Betty Jane Leisering of Indiana; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brannon was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Williams.
The family will have a visitation from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Sullivan Funeral Care with cremation to follow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Complete obituary and condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com.
