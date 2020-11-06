Perry George White, age 81, of Bradford passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Searcy. He was born March 15, 1939, in Bernice, Okla., to Franklin George White and Laura Syvilla (Gerock) White. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marcie White of Searcy; two sons, Larry Winningham and wife Shelma of Searcy, and David Love of Dallas, Texas; two daughters, LaJeana Carroll and husband Kenny of Cabot, and Katy Lou Donovan and husband Darrell Newton of Red Wing, Minn.; four grandchildren, Joshua Winningham and wife Sara of Cabot, William Jackson and wife Haley of Marshall, Alan Jackson and wife Rebecca of Searcy, and Shelbey Winningham of Searcy; and six great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Jackson of Royse City, Texas, Makinlye Price of Marshall, Elizabeth Winningham of Cabot, Lily Mae Jackson of Marshall, Lucas Winningham of Cabot and Emma Rae Jackson of Marshall. He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Lloyd J. Winningham III; and several brothers and sisters.
A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
