Peggy Nell Landis, 82, wife of James Ruel Landis of Springdale, Ark., died peacefully Monday, April 26, at Northwest Medical Center, Springdale, Ark. Born Aug. 11, 1938, in Searcy, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Walker Hale Smith and Annie Marie Cox Smith. She graduated from Searcy High School in 1956 and went on to work in accounting and administration.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Landis of Springdale, Ark.; daughter, Pam Everett and husband Chuck of Fort Mill, S.C.; son, James Keith Landis and wife Missy of Springdale, Ark.; five grandchildren and spouses, Amber Dixon and husband Steven, Trinity Landis and wife Amy, Megan Evans and husband Dustin, Matthew Landis and wife Kersten and Michael Landis and wife, Kyndale; and six great-grandchildren, Styler Emison, Ella Dixon, Drew Evans, Everett Dixon, Jase Evans and Drake Evans. She’s also survived by one brother, W.H. Smith of Richardson, Texas; two sisters, Janie Watson of Searcy and Paulette Stout (Dean) of Searcy; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walker and Marie Smith; brother-in-law, Bill “Junior” Watson; sister-in-law, Carolyn Smith; and brothers, Albert “Chub” Smith and wife Ruthie and Jerry Don Smith and wife Betty.
She lived in Arkansas, Tennessee and Florida and was very active in the Assemblies of God in each community. She had a gift of looking at the heart of people and treating everyone with kindness and love. In her years on this earth, she was dearly devoted to her family and church. She loved to sing, teach and give unselfishly to others. She was an incredible example of a Godly woman. She cherished her family and expressed her love to them through the gift of food. She always found the time to play a game with her grandchildren or be a great listener to anyone who needed it. She had an incredible gift of living in the moment and letting you know how important you were to her.
A celebration of life service will be held at First Assembly of God Church, Fayetteville, Ark., at 2 p.m. on Thursday with interment and graveside service at Foster’s Chapel in Searcy, Ark., at 11 a.m. on Friday.
