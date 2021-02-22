With great sorrow, the family of Peggy Joyce Smith announce her peaceful passing on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the age of 86.
Peggy will be lovingly remembered by her children, Chief Warrant Officer Retired John M. Smith, Kerry Smith (Tammy), Kevin Smith, Peggy K. Wallace and Stephen Smith; grandchildren, Joel Smith, Mathew Smith, Jennifer Smith, Elizabeth Jeanes (Sean), Aaron Smith, Amandalynn Smith, Meg Jennings (Colby), Leslie Davis (Jason), Heather Holland (Heath) and Hannah Brannon (Ty); and 22 great-grandchildren.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Senior Master Sgt. Retired John Smith; her parents, Tom and Lois Bunch; and her beloved son, Joel Patrick Smith.
Peggy Joyce Smith changed the world for women forever. She was admired by her family for her strength, glamour and grace. Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, for family and close friends.
