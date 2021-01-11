Paul E. Diemer, 60, of Searcy went to be with the Lord, Thursday, Jan. 7. He was born on March 20, 1960, in Brinkley, Ark., to the late Leonard and Shirley (Price) Diemer.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Amanda Johnson Diemer; two sons, Zack Diemer (Amber) of Vilonia and Evan Johnson of Searcy; three brothers, Leonard Diemer (Terri), Warren Diemer (Debbie) and James Diemer; three sisters, Sharon Lewis (Noel), Shiela Diemer and Cynthia Diemer; his in-laws, Sam and Pauline Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Paul was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you donate to Revival Church of Searcy, 1000 N. Maple St., Searcy, AR 72143 or to another charity of your choice.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Jan. 10, at Revival Church of Searcy under the direction of Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
