Patsy Ruth Spearman, 91, passed away Sept. 1, 2021. She was born April 2, 1930 in Lindsay, Okla., to the late Earl and Evalena Hightower. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Shaw, who passed away April 5, 1994.
Patsy was a christian and a member of College Church of Christ. She loved to sing, cook and watch birds.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Spearman; her children, Mary Luallen (Roger), Tom Shaw (Debbie), Howard Shaw (Ann) and Pat Emery. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside celebration of Patsy's life will be held at Marlow Cemetery in Marlow, Okla., on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.