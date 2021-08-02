Patsy Ruth Howard passed away at home surrounded by her family on July 31, 2021, in Searcy, Ark., at age 80.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Tom Howard of Searcy, Ark.; daughter, Cindy Gurchiek (Jim) of Searcy, and grandchildren, Erin Clark (Brady), Austin Gurchiek (Kaitlyn) and Ann-Marie Sullivan (Billy); daughter, Christy Perry (Keith) of Memphis, Tenn., and grandchildren, Clarie Perry and Thomas Perry; and daughter, Beth Collins (David) of Searcy and grandchildren, Charlie Collins (Emily) and Maggie Collins; brother, Frank Rogers (Judi) of Rockford, Ill.; and mother in-law, Mable Carpenter of Searcy. She is preceded in death by her infant son, Phillip Howard; father, Lloyd Rogers; and mother, Maxine Rogers. In addition to her seven grandchildren, she had one great-grandson, Sammy Clark.
Patsy was born on June 3, 1941, in Walnut Ridge, Ark., to Lloyd and Maxine Rogers and later moved to Rockford, Ill., where she graduated from East High School in 1958. She attended David Lipscomb College from 1961-1962. Patsy married her husband of 58 years, Tom, on June 29, 1963. She worked at Harding University in Searcy as an administrative assistant for 28 years.
Patsy’s greatest treasure was her family. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren and attended many of their activities. Patsy and her husband, Tom, enjoyed traveling throughout the country with friends and overseas with many college students. She was a member of the College Church Christ in Searcy, Ark., for 52 years, where she taught various Bible classes and volunteered at His House.
A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from 9-11 a.m. in the Family Room at College Church of Christ in Searcy. A private memorial service for the family will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patsy’s memory to the Harding University Student Scholarship Fund, Box 12238, Searcy, AR 72149.
All cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneral Home.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.