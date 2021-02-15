Patsy Ruth (Grady) Amann, 89, of Bald Knob died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Unity Health in Searcy. She was born July 6, 1931, in Leachville, Ark., to the late Lee Andrew Grady and Maude (Lunsford) Grady.
Pat was a member of the United Methodist Church in Bald Knob, very active in the United Methodist Women’s Group and the Bald Knob Garden Club. She enjoyed playing golf at the Country Club, where she and Lefty were longtime members. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; always making time to attend the sporting events of her kids and grandkids. Pat always gave the best hugs, had a sharp wit and the most wonderful smile. She was known by all for her warmth and loving kindness.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Rudolph “Lefty” Amann; four children, Susan Elaine (Amann) Edwards and husband Tim of Bradford, Bryan Lee Amann of Dallas, Texas, Eric Rudolph Amann and wife Liz of Houston, Texas, and Jeffrey Craig Amann of Little Rock; eight grandchildren, Johnny, Jonah and Joel Brinkley, and Lucas, Leanne, Lindsay, Jordyn and Sydney Amann; seven great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steven Jerome Amann; three brothers; and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Food Pantry in Bald Knob.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob. Services will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
