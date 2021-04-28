Patsy G. Moffitt, 87, of Searcy passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. She was born July 15, 1933, in Center Hill, Ark., to the late Ralph T. Gabe and Mildred (Birdwell) Gabe.
Patsy was a great seamstress, loved to work in her flower and vegetable gardens and loved her kids and grandkids. She was a devoted wife of 68 years to her late husband, Clayton, with whom she loved to go camping and fishing. She loved her Lord and Savior and was a lifelong member of the Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two siblings, Harold Gabe and Jane Sander. Survivors include daughter, Janet (Andy) Cropley; son, Mike (Charlotte) Moffitt; grandchildren, Brent (Jamie) Fraser, Sarah Fraser, Autumn (Jeremy) Fultz and Whitney (David) Deaderick; great-grandchildren, Zoe Fraser, Genieve Fraser, Harper Fultz and Samuel Clayton Deaderick; brother, Charles Gabe; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at White County Memorial Gardens. Family requests that mask be worn at the services.
Online guestbook: rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy
