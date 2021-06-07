Patsy Ann Holland Cooper, longtime resident and homemaker of Bald Knob, passed from this world Sunday, June 6, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and one son. She is survived by one son, two daughters many grandchildren and wonderful family and friends.
Visitation will be at Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob on Wednesday, June 9, at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Shady Grove Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.