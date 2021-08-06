Patrick Allen O’Neill of Judsonia, Ark., passed away at his home July 27, 2021. Patrick was better known to most as “Pat” or “Paddy.” He was born on Oct. 11, 1967, in Parma, Ohio, to the late Robert E. and Inda M. Cotton O’Neill.
Left to cherish his memory are two sons, Lucas and Jackson O’Neill; two daughters, Scout and Reagan O’Neill all of Searcy, Ark.; one sister, Kathy Flanagan of Columbus, Ohio; two brothers, Rob O’Neill of Austin, Texas, and Mickael (Tawnya) O’Neill of Canton, Ga.; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.
Paddy was a loving and devoted father, brother, son and friend. He was known for his Irish pride, his love for Auburn football and his big heart.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Cypert Cemetery on Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. in Marvell, Ark.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy
