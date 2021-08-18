Patricia Gale Hooten, 67, of Newport, Ark., passed away on Aug. 17, 2021, at her home with her family at her side. She was born on Aug. 12, 1954, in Little Rock, Ark., to the late Leonard Edgar and Nona Francis Walters Hawkins. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Eva Hawkins, and two brothers, Frankie and James Hawkins.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 20 years, Rickey Lee Hooten; one sister, Francis (John) Meredith; two brothers, Archie (Delsie) Hawkins and Robert (Joann) Hawkins; along with many nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends.
Patricia was the youngest of her parents' seven children and the No. 1 thing in her life was her family. She did not go without talking to each of them at least once a week or more if she could find a reason to do so or not. She became the matriarch of her family when their mother died and treated each of her nieces and nephews as her very own.
Friends were also a big part of her life and she spent time at the Waffle House drinking coffee and talking with them as often as she could. She was an adventurous person and there was not a roller coaster that she would not ride or want to ride. Patricia could put a smile on anyone’s face without even trying.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at White County Memorial Gardens, Searcy. All services are under the direction of Roller-Daniel Funeral Home, Searcy.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy
