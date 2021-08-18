Patricia “Ann” Wortham, 81, of Pangburn passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, at her home. She was born June 6, 1940, in Joy, Ark., to the late Brady T. and Ethel Mae (Cowgill) Langley.
Ann was of the Missionary Baptist faith. She was a very strong, hardworking woman. Ann loved cooking and was very good at it. She owned and operated her own restaurant and truly enjoyed cooking for people. She enjoyed being outdoors gardening and she enjoyed her goats and chickens. However, Dale, her husband was her biggest blessing and the love of her life, and a close second was her grandchildren and the greats.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 15 years, Dale Wortham; her children, Debbie Covington of Hickory Flat, Robert Covington (Rita) of Hickory Flat and Lisa Yarbrough of Albion; five grandchildren, Colby Yarbrough (Rikki), Ashley Gay (Glen), Colton Yarbrough, Lane Covington and Chase Yarbrough; six great-grandchildren, Gaige Gay, Ella Gay, Grayson Gay, Royce Yarbrough, Reid Yarbrough and Ridge Yarbrough; one brother, Terry Langley (Debby) of Russellville; two sisters, Reva Penny (Mark) of Tulsa, Okla., and Marilyn Goff (Richard) of Searcy; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Keith Yarbrough; one sister, Nelta Langley; and five brothers, Harlon, Bill, Louie, Gary and Roger Langley.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at Holly Springs Cemetery, Rambo Loop, Searcy, AR 72143
All cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.