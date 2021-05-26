Mrs. Patricia Ann “Pat” (Flinn) Goad of Bradford, Ark., departed this life on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the age of 85. She was born Aug. 18, 1935, at St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Marshall Mick “Buck” and Edna “Honey” (Duncan) Flinn.
Mrs. Goad retired from the Arkansas Department of Human Services in 1999 after 30 years of service as a Social Worker. She enjoyed traveling and shopping. Mrs. Goad especially loved her grandson, and took great joy in any time spent with him.
Mrs. Goad was a member of the Highway Church of Christ at Judsonia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one daughter, Dena Tobleman.
Mrs. Goad is survived by two children, Kenny Goad of Bradford and Karla Franks; and husband, Will, of Lumberton, Texas; one grandchild, Trace Flinn Tobleman and girlfriend, Madeline of Vidor, Texas; one son-in-law, Rick Tobleman of Vidor, Texas; one aunt, Essie Retemer of St. Peters, Mo.; and her close friend who was always there for her, Cathy Brithon of Searcy.
The family would like to thank the staff of Elite Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Goad.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday at Highway Church of Christ in Judsonia, with interment in Coffeyville Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church Friday morning from 10 a.m. until service.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are David Edwards, Wayne Dawson, Mike Price, Keith English, Elijah Swindle and Danny DeRamus.
Arrangements by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.