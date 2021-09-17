Patricia Ann (Morton) Wiles, 83, of Searcy, Ark., surrounded by her family, joined family and friends in the arms of her Savior on Sept. 15, 2021.
Ann was born on Sept. 11, 1938, in Mammoth Springs, Ark., to Hugh Paul and Johnnie (Bearden) Morton, the third of three children. Growing up, she lived in Mammoth Springs, Salem, Ark., and finally Beebe, Ark., where she played basketball for and graduated from Beebe High School and met the love of her life, James Lowell Wiles of Beebe. After high school, she attended college at Arkansas State College in Jonesboro, where she majored in business.
Ann and Lowell were married May 26, 1963, at First Baptist Church in Beebe by her grandfather, Hugh Dudley Morton. She spent the next 20 years as a devoted Navy wife and mother, raising two children in a loving Christian household in several locations across the United States. She and Lowell enjoyed traveling the country on vacation, fishing, visiting family and friends and seeing new places. In her later years, Ann loved attending the yearly Bearden Family Reunions on Petit Jean Mountain where she was able to visit with her many cousins and their families. Her family was important to Ann and she loved them all dearly. She was especially close to her sister Paula, and brother, John, and would talk with them on a weekly basis. Most of all, Ann was devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, which was evident in her care and love for all around her, her service to the church in choir and her joy and laughter, which she shared with everyone.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, John Paul and Johnnie Morton of Beebe; her sister, Paula Jean, and brother-in-law, Lowell McVey, of Raytown, Mo.; her sister-in-law, Louise Morton, of Alto, N.M.; and her grandnephew, Kurt McVey, of Lee’s Summit, Mo. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James Lowell Wiles; her brother, John Dudley Morton, of Alto, N.M.; two children, James (Jan) of Beebe and Jeff (Naomi), of Tampa, Fla.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews and a host of cousins near and far.
Drop-in visitation will be noon-5 p.m. Monday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Beebe Cemetery. Please visit www.smithfamilycares/westbrook for online guest register.
